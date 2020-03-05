Finalists named for Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2020 Food Fight

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Five finalists remain in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2020 Food Fight. Now, fans have the final say on which of the finalists will be declared the winner of Food Fight Number Five, putting it on the concession menu at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Last year, fans selected The Almighty Pork Sandwich as the 2019 Food Fight contest winner. This year’s Food Fight finalists are:

Buffalo Chicken Club Sandwich – Grilled chicken covered in buffalo hot sauce and tangy, blue cheese topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a bun. Submitted by Joseph Logemann of Oshkosh.

– Grilled chicken covered in buffalo hot sauce and tangy, blue cheese topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a bun. Submitted by Joseph Logemann of Oshkosh. Korean Style Kimchi Reuben – Thin-sliced, corned beef with Kimchi, Korean Island sauce, and swiss cheese piled high served on Marble rye and grilled to perfection. Submitted by Helen Berens of Menasha.

– Thin-sliced, corned beef with Kimchi, Korean Island sauce, and swiss cheese piled high served on Marble rye and grilled to perfection. Submitted by Helen Berens of Menasha. Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls – Shredded Chicken with cheese and buffalo wing sauce wrapped in an egg roll and served with ranch dressing. Submitted by Kerry Prideaux of Plymouth.

– Shredded Chicken with cheese and buffalo wing sauce wrapped in an egg roll and served with ranch dressing. Submitted by Kerry Prideaux of Plymouth. Crunchy Banana PB Sandwich – A toasted peanut butter, banana, and potato chip sandwich served on white sourdough bread. Submitted by John Voros of Marshfield.

– A toasted peanut butter, banana, and potato chip sandwich served on white sourdough bread. Submitted by John Voros of Marshfield. The Five-Tool Player – Chopped Cher-Make Pepperjack Bratwurst mixed with grilled, crumbled ground beef, sautéed onions, and green peppers topped with tortilla strips, jalapeño slices, nacho cheese sauce, deep-fried cheese curds, and bacon crumbles served on a pretzel hoagie roll. Submitted by David Gallistel of Green Bay.

To vote for the item you want to see at the stadium this season, click here. The winning recipe will be revealed during a Facebook Live by the Timber Rattlers with Daniel Higgins, food and drink reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin on Monday, March 9 at 12:15 p.m.

The individual who submitted the winning recipe will receive four tickets to the 2020 home opener, a ceremonial first pitch before the game, and four vouchers for the food item.

The Timber Rattlers’ home opener will be against the Burlington Bees on Thursday, April 9, at 6:35 p.m. Ticket packages for 2020 are available from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (800) WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online at timberrattlers.com. The ticket office is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individual tickets for this season go on sale on Saturday, March 14 at 10:00 a.m.

LATEST STORIES