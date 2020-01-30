Finalists selected for Green Bay superintendent

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two finalists have been selected by the Board of Education for the Green Bay Area Public School District superintendent of schools and learning position.

The Board announced Wednesday that they have selected Stephen Murley and Sonia Stewart, Ed.D., as the finalists for the position.

Murley is currently the Superintendent of Schools for the Iowa City Community School District and previously served as the Superintendent of Schools for the Wausau School District.

Stewart currently serves as the Executive Officer of Organizational Development for the Metro Nashville Public Schools.

The new Superintendent of Schools will replace Michelle Langenfeld, who announced last year that she will retire at the end of her contract on June 30, 2020.

The School District says more information about the process of selecting a new superintendent can be found on their website.