Finalists selected for Packers ticket takeover contest

Closings
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After thousands of photos were submitted for the “Packers Everywhere Ticket Takeover Contest,” the Packers say five finalists have been selected for the chance to have their photo printed on about 80,000 game tickets.

Fans are encouraged to vote on their favorite photo now through April 23 at packerseverywhere.com. Fans are allowed to vote once daily, and each time they vote, they will be entered to win two tickets to a home game.

The photo with the most fan votes will be named the grand prize winner and will see their photo featured on tickets to a Packers game at Lambeau Field this upcoming season.

This year’s finalists are:

  • Alexandra Viner from La Crosse
  • Altaf Lakhi from New York City
  • Christopher Fictum from Menasha
  • Jeni Hamlin from White Bear Lake, Minn.
  • Jen Mieler from Grand Rapids, Mich.

The grand prize winner will receive two tickets to that game, including airfare and hotel accommodations for two nights.

Trisha Brown of Green Bay was chosen as the winner in last year’s Ticket Takeover contest. Her photo, which featured her granddaughter, Rylen, was chosen after thousands of entries and over 41,000 votes cast by Packers fans. The photo was featured on the Dec. 15, 2019, ticket for the Green Bay vs. Chicago Fan Appreciation Game, a contest Trisha and Rylen attended together.

