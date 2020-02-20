Finalists selected for UW-Green Bay chancellor position

GREEN Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Four finalists have been selected for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay chancellor position.

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross announced the finalists on Wednesday. The finalists will now continue in the selection process.

Here is a list of the finalists:

Teresa Flannery Flannery is currently a Policy Fellow at the Center for University Excellence at American University in Washington, D.C. For more about Flannery, click here.

Michael Alexander Alexander is the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at UW-Green Bay. For more on Alexander, click here.

Lori Vermeulen Vermeulen is the former Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Stockton University in Galloway, N.J. For more about Vermeulen, click here.

Mark Biermann Biermann is the Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Ind. For more on Biermann, click here.

Later this month and in early March, the candidates will participate in separate public forums, allowing students, faculty, staff, and the community to interact with them directly.

President Cross and the Special Regent Committee will interview finalists on March 26. One candidate will be recommended to the Board of Regents, who will then approve or deny the appointment.

The person selected through this process will be UW-Green Bay’s seventh chancellor.

For more on the candidates, the public conversations, and the search process, visit UW-Green Bay’s website.

