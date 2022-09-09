STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Shipbuilding and repair giant of the Great Lakes, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS), broke ground on a new 19,000 sq. ft. machine shop at their Sturgeon Bay location today.

The new 300-foot-long building will provide shipbuilders access to two overhead cranes capable of lifting 5 and 30 tons. The other end of the building will include offices, restrooms, a lunchroom, and a tool room.

The facility will primarily support Bay’s repair business.

“We are modernizing our infrastructure and replacing some very old buildings,” said Craig Perciavalle, Vice President & General Manager of FBS. “We are fortunate to have a great partner in A.C.E. Building Services to help us grow, but also to do so in a way that complements our surrounding community.”

Photo Credit: Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

Planning started nine months ago for the new building and is expected to be completed later next year.

“Not only will our Bay Shipbuilding team have an improved place to work year-round, but we believe that the use of this facility will reduce dust and noise impacts for those who live nearby the shipyard, as work that was previously completed outside will be moved inside the new building.”

Perciavalle added that this project is the final piece of $70 million of investment since 2020.