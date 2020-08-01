Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding prepares to upgrade facility

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) announced on Friday it is preparing to upgrade their shipyard equipment and facilities this year to assist with work on the Navy’s new guided-missile frigate.

FBS says it is working with the City of Sturgeon Bay and the state of Wisconsin to ensure all growth is understood and fully compliant ahead of construction later this year. FBS’s vice president and general manager Todd Thayse shares, “This opportunity to continue and expand the work we are doing for the Navy with the frigate is exciting for many reasons.”

Thayse continues, “It gives us the ability to continue delivering naval vessels for the Navy and Coast Guard as we’ve done throughout our history. It also gives Door County direct and indirect economic benefits for a decade or longer as we upgrade our facilities, provide jobs, and continue partnerships with vendors and suppliers across the Midwest.”

FBS adds it will be building large portions of the frigate hull then ship them by barge across Lake Michigan to Marinette, much like they do with Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) construction.

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding officials say its shipbuilding will maintain its current shipyard footprint in Sturgeon Bay that stretches along N. Third Avenue from Georgia Street to Florida Street.

Officials add the south end of the yard nearest Georgia Street, or buildings formerly owned and operated by Palmer Johnson Yachts, will become the hub for government work, like the LCS and FFG(X) programs.

FBS workers say they will be expanding or updating some buildings to accommodate larger fabrication efforts, a blast/prime/paint building and more room for support services. Permits to approve the height of some buildings and to start construction are being filed with the city this week.

“To be part of the shipbuilding process for the U.S. Navy and build the newest ships that will defend our Nation and protect the lives of the women and men sailing on them is an honor for Sturgeon Bay and Door County,” says Sturgeon Bay Mayor David Ward.

