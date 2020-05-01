Live Now
Fincantieri Marinette Marine awarded massive multi-million dollar U.S. Navy deal

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Fincantieri Marinette Marine has been awarded a nearly $800 million contract to build the first-in-class guided-missile frigate for the U.S. Navy, with an option for adding nine extra ships.

The deal offers the company the ability to build and deliver up to 10 ships as well as post-delivery availability support, among other things.

The award, announced by the Department of Defense Thursday, is valued up to $5.5 billion if all options are exercised.

As part of the future frigate program, the U.S. Navy plans to build 20 ships.

Legislators from both sides of the political spectrum were reacting to this monumental deal.

Gov. Evers commended the U.S. Navy for their announcement:

“This is great news, not only for the folks at Marinette Marine, but for the entire Marinette community and state economy. This expansion will allow Marinette Marine to continue to support thousands of family-supporting jobs and grow our workforce in Northeast Wisconsin.”

-Gov. Tony Evers (D) Wisconsin

While Senator Tammy Baldwin called this a big win for Wisconsin:

And on the other side of the aisle, Republican John Nygren was very happy about this deal as well:

Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and has built more than 7,000 vessels in over 230 years of maritime history.

