Fincantieri Marinette Marine receives $9.6 million contract with Coast Guard

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Fincantieri Marinette Marine has received a $9.6 million contract to perform maintenance and repairs to some of the US Coast Guard’s fleet.

According to Fincantieri, the contract is for the Inland Buoy Tenders, specifically the Isotta Fraschini Motori V1312 main diesel engines onboard the 75’ WLIC and 65’ WLR Class Cutters.

“This award with the U.S. Coast Guard builds on our proven expertise in the modification, repair and overhaul of the main diesel engines for the Inland Buoy Tender fleet,” says Rick Dinsmore, FMSNA’s general manager, and vice president.

Earlier this month, Fincantieri and Lockheed Martin celebrated the start of construction on a new US Navy combat ship, the USS Nantucket.

