Fincantieri Marinette Marine to build second constellation-class frigate

(WFRV) – The Department of Defense announced on Thursday that the Navy is exercising a $553.8 million option to have Fincantieri Marinette Marine build the second constellation-class frigate.  

Officials say Fincantieri Marinette Marine is currently working with the Navy on the detailed design phase of building the first-in-class USS Constellation, a modern guided-missile frigate based partially on the Italian FREMM. This contract is the first of nine potential options on future guided-missile frigates for Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

“While it is good to have additional work lined up for our shipyards, I believe the most important aspect of this decision is that our customer believes that together we are a strong team focused on delivering a capable and adaptable ship that will serve well into the future,” said Dario Deste, president and CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group.  “We made substantial investments in our system-of-shipyards in Wisconsin, so that we can solidify our position as a surface combatant center of excellence.”

Deste added, “In the end, we expect to make many frigates for the U.S. Navy beyond the initial 10.” Fabrication is planned to start at the end of this year, and the ship is expected to deliver to the Navy in 2026. 

