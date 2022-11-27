GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People from all over Wisconsin gathered at the Resch Center to find hidden gems, as well as trendy new collectibles at Collectorabilia Con.

Collectorabilia Con is a pop-culture expo that features booths and tables of artists, writers, guests, crafters, dealers, and collectors displaying and selling their pop-culture items.

The Resch Center was packed all day on November 26 with people checking out over 500 different vendors.

“We have a tremendous crowd, that’s been packed all day, and people love it,” said Robert Zorko. “And we’re here Easter weekend, and Thanksgiving weekend every year.”

You may find retro games, consoles, pop culture, toys, action figures, comics, graphic novels, art, craft, Lego, bartop arcades, modern collectibles, Funko Pops, t-shirts, wrestling merchandise, Pokemon, Transformers, Japanese imports, sports memorabilia, TV/Movie Memorabilia, antiques and much much more! Zurko’s Midwest Promotions

Organizers say that not only is it a great way to spend the day, but also a fantastic way to find unique gift ideas for the Holiday season.