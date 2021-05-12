Find out how you can get in on a discount for internet services, equipment

(WFRV) – Wednesday, May 12 is the first day of the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Program which will now give discounts to eligible internet users on services and equipment.

The program will give eligible households a discount of up to $50 per month on their internet bill or $75 on qualifying Tribal lands. Users will also be eligible for a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers.

The discount will continue until the $3.2 billion in federal funding runs out or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those eligible can qualify through their existing assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid, Lifeline or if a child in the household relies on reduced-price school meals program. The benefits program is also available to households who are eligible for a broadband provider’s existing relief program, those who have received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year and those in low-income households that have been impacted by a large loss in income during the pandemic.

Jessica Rosenworcel, Acting Chairwoman of the FCC says the program will have a tremendous and positive impact on American families, “High-speed internet service is vital for families to take advantage of today’s health, education and workplace opportunities. And the discount for laptops and desktop computers will continue to have [a] positive impact even after this temporary discount program wraps up.”

Currently, over 825 broadband providers across the United States are taking part in the program. Here in Wisconsin, over 50 providers including Charter Communications are offering discounts.

To find out if you are eligible, visit the FCC website or your internet provider to see if they are taking part in the program.