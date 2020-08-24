Find your favorite fall colors in the Keweenaw Peninsula

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – With the days getting shorter, maybe you’ve caught a cool breeze in the air. The seasonal color change of leaves isn’t far away. The Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau (KCVB) is pitting 16 scenic locations and routes against each other.

The Keweenaw Fall Colors Challenge starts on August 25, 2020. The online voting competition will be conducted through voting polls on the KCVB Facebook page. The 16 locations will be paired in head-to-head voting matchups. The winners will move on until one location in the Keweenaw Peninsula remains as the best spot to take in fall colors.

“With fall just around the corner, we’ve already received hundreds of inquiries about our fall

color season,” says Tara Arens, Manager of the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce. “It’s no

secret we welcome thousands of travelers to our area around this time of year to experience

some of the most vibrant fall foliage in our state. Now, more than ever, tourism is vital to our

local economy, supporting small businesses and jobs, and this season is the perfect time to

explore all of what our area has to offer.”

KCVB held a similar style of contest earlier this year to determine who has the best pasty.

THE SCHEDULE

ROUND 1

August 25 : Match 1: Brockway Mountain vs Gratiot Lake Overlook

: Match 1: Brockway Mountain vs Gratiot Lake Overlook August 27 : Match 2: Mount Baldy vs Covered Road (Freda Area)

: Match 2: Mount Baldy vs Covered Road (Freda Area) August 30 : Match 3: Isle Royale National Park vs Pilgrim Community Forest

: Match 3: Isle Royale National Park vs Pilgrim Community Forest September 1 : Match 4: Mount Bohemia vs Estivant Pines

: Match 4: Mount Bohemia vs Estivant Pines September 3 : Match 5: Bare Bluff vs McLain State Park

: Match 5: Bare Bluff vs McLain State Park September 6 : Match 6: South Shore Drive vs Mont Ripley

: Match 6: South Shore Drive vs Mont Ripley September 8 : Match 7: Covered Drive (US 41) vs Hungarian Falls

: Match 7: Covered Drive (US 41) vs Hungarian Falls September 10: Match 8: M-26 Scenic Drive vs Churning Rapids

ROUND 2

September 13 : Match 9: Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2

: Match 9: Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2 September 15 : Match 10: Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4

: Match 10: Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4 September 17 : Match 11: Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6

: Match 11: Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6 September 20: Match 12 Winner of Match 7 vs Winner of Match 8

ROUND 3

September 24 : Match 13: Winner of Match 9 vs Winner of Match 10

: Match 13: Winner of Match 9 vs Winner of Match 10 September 27: Match 14: Winner of Match 11 vs Winner of Match 12

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

September 29: Match 15: Winner of Match 13 vs Winner of Match 14

