Finding a way to safely open swimming pools in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) When the temperature rises people search for ways to cool off. And during the summer in Green Bay many head to the closest public pool. But because of COVID-19, right now the status of the pools is very much up in the air.

At Colburn Pool on Green Bay’s west side, a multi-million dollar renovation is almost complete.

“We’re right on schedule,” said Council President Jesse Brunette.

But Brunette says a global pandemic has created numerous concerns over the exact operation of this pool and all others currently in closed city parks.

“We’re dealing with a very large pandemic that has caused municipalities and governments all across the country, in a state of uncertainty,” Brunette said.

COVID-19 has put many things on hold, like a firm opening date for the city’s aquatic centers and swimming pools. But soon some of that uncertainty may go away as the Parks Committee on Wednesday considers a request from one of its members – Alderman Chris Wery.

“For the city to develop a plan to open the parks, which would include the pools and also city hall,” said Brunette.

Council President Brunette believes it’s important to reopen the parks and to open the pools.

“Kids throughout the community and families need to be outdoors, enjoying the weather, enjoying the social aspect of a swimming pool,: he said.

And he knows the Parks Department can do it safely.

“At some point we have to be very bold with whatever our decision is and move forward with the best information we have and then be willing to adjust things as the summer moves forward,” Brunette said.

He says all it takes is a good plan and the support of City Council.

“I would really like to see the swimming pools open this year,” said Brunette.

The Parks Committee meeting is 5 p.m. this coming Wednesday at Green Bay City Hall.