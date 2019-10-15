Finding Fortitude After Neenah Tragedy

Fortitude Krav Maga

NEENAH, Wisc. (WFRV) Neenah police continue their search for an armed suspect involved in a deadly shooting at the Short Branch Saloon.

When tragedy happens, people are oftentimes left with a sense of helplessness, but one self-defense school is looking to change that feeling.

Fortitude wants to help not only the workers at Short Branch Saloon to build confidence; gain strength; and become safer through Krav Maga.

“The very first thing you would do is avoid and deny and then at the end if there’s no other option no other choice and your life is on the line that is the only other time I would recommend using self-defense.” Joel Ellenbecker, Owner Fortitude

Owner and Chief Instructor, Joel Ellenbecker at Fortitude warn Krav Maga should only be used as a last resort.

Neenah Police Chief, Aaron Olson warns people against taking risks in armed situations and just try to be the best witness.

“We don’t want to have any more victims. For any kind of situation, if its an armed robbery or whatever the situation is, just be cognizant of what’s going on. Try to remember everything you can and that’ll be helpful to our detectives.” Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson

“We believe 100% in what the Neenah police are doing and what they are advising as well. If there’s no other option, no other choice and your life is on the line, that is the only other time I would recommend using self-defense. “ Joel Ellenbecker, Owner Fortitude

Anyone who wants to learn some self-defense skills, Fortitude will have a free training opportunity that will be open to the public. For more information, call 920-785-5973.