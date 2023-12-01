MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Each year, new restaurants and cuisines debut to the public, and Yelp has tabbed a Mediterranean-style location in Wisconsin as one of the best new places to eat in 2023.

Yelp compiled a list of 25 restaurants named some of the year’s best newcomers, and Lupi & Iris in Milwaukee was ranked 15th.

The Mediterranean-inspired menu with a fine-dining vibe includes two types of favorite chops: wood-grilled lamb and char-roasted veal.

The restaurant is owned by James Beard award-winning chef Adam Siegel and real estate developer/architect Michael DeMichele, who joined forces to integrate their passion for fine food, exceptional service, and elevated design.

“Our respect and passion for family and friends, gathering together to enjoy a great meal and the love of each other’s company, is reflected in our name, which honors Siegl’s father-in-law, Ron Lupi & DeMichele’s grandmother, Iris Ciarniello,” stated the restaurant on its website.

Yelp users had a ton to say about the restaurant.

“Wow! I actually wanted to lick my plate after the Corzetti,” stated Danielle B. “I don’t know what they did to the walnuts (I assume it involved lots of butter and parmesan), but it was amazing. I appreciate that there are so many vegetarian and even vegan options on the menu. If you’re looking for a special-occasion restaurant, this is the place.”

Lupi & Iris is located at 777 North Van Buren Street in downtown Milwaukee. For more information, click here.