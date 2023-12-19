FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-story residential home sustained damage after a fire on Tuesday evening in the City of Fond du Lac.

According to Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue, shortly after 7:00 p.m., crews were sent to the 300 block of North Street for a report of a fire at a residence.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames showing from a first-floor window and smoke emitting from the rear of the building.

Firefighters quickly took care of the fire and searched the entire building for occupants, finding none. Heavy damage occurred in the kitchen area with smoke damage throughout the rest of the building.

The fire was brought under control within ten minutes and no other structures were damaged.