Fire aboard Green Bay ship quickly extinguished

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire crews were dispatched to a fire aboard a ship at LaFarge North America Plant.

Authorities tell WFRV Local 5 that they were dispatched at about 5:45 a.m. Monday morning after receiving a call of a fire on a ship.

When crews responded, they say they found a fire in the generator room of the ship.

Green Bay Metro tells WFRV Local 5 crews on scene that the fire is believed to have started due to a faulty piece of equipment from within one of the generators.

No foul play is suspected and the fire was quickly brought under control.

No injuries were reported.

