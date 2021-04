OUTGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire impacted traffic on southbound I-41 at the off-ramp to County J Sunday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), traffic near the area was slow because of a grass fire.

Officials blocked the right lane for about an hour until the flames were put out. There is no information on the cause of the fire.

No additional details are available at this time.