Appleton garage fire produces $10,000 worth of damages, no injuries reported

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to properly working fire alarms inside a home, a Saturday morning garage fire in Appleton ended with no injuries.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, at around 1:50 a.m., crews responded to reports that a garage that was attached to a home, located in the 1500 block of East Sylvan Avenue, was on fire.

Officials say the initial report stated that the home was occupied and was filling up with smoke.

Upon the arrival of fire crews, they report having seen smoke coming from the home prompting crews to quickly search the residence. Authorities confirmed no occupants were left inside the house.

After 10 minutes, crews say the fire was under control and the damages were confined to the garage area. They estimate around $10,000 worth of damages resulted after the fire.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, officials note that properly working smoke alarms helped alert occupants of the fire, allowing them to get to safety.