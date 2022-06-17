Wisconsin Department of Transportation logo with the Leo Frigo bridge.

FRIDAY 6/17/2022 – 3:06 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The on-ramp from Atkinson Drive to I-43 South is now cleared.

No details were provided about the crash.

Local 5 will provide details on the crash if they are made available.

Original Story: Fire and EMS responding to crash near Atkinson Drive

FRIDAY 6/17/2022 – 2:39 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The on-ramp is closed due to a crash from Atkinson Drive to I-43 South.

Numerous ambulances are responding to the crash.

One vehicle can be seen tipped over on its side.

I-43 @ Atkinson Drive

Local 5 will provide an update when more details are available.