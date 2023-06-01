KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle burst into flames inside a Kaukauna car wash on Thursday afternoon, causing around $85,000 of damage.

The Kaukauna Fire Department was sent to the Best Wash car wash located at 2600 Konkapot Trail Road at 3:19 p.m. for a report of a truck on fire inside one of the wash bay areas.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the fully-engulfed pickup truck in the middle of three wash bay areas. The fire was already venting through the roof of the structure, with heavy smoke and flames showing.

The driver of the vehicle was not harmed and was away from the fire. Crews battled the fire for quite some time, causing East Ann Street and Konkapot Trail Road to be shut down for a period of time.

No civilians were hurt, but the car wash sustained significant damage to the roof and roll-up doors of the affected wash bay. Authorities estimate the structural damage is up to over $50,000, while the vehicle was a total loss causing around $35,000 in damages.

The public is reminded that vehicle fires can get out of control quickly due to the combustible fluids the vehicle uses and the materials that they are made from.

If you suspect that your engine compartment may be on fire, it is best practice to pull over away from other cars and structures and exit the vehicle. Call 911, and do not attempt to put the fire out yourself.