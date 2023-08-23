GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Tuesday morning fire at an apartment building in Green Bay has displaced four residents and has caused roughly $30,000 in estimated damages.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 1500 block of Main Street around 11 a.m. on August 22 for reports of smoke in an upstairs apartment.

First crews to arrive found heavy smoke when they entered the residence and were able to quickly put out the fire in under 10 minutes. Other crews on the scene worked on salvage, overhaul, and ventilating the building.

Officials say the origin of the fire was a bedroom and the damage is estimated to be roughly $30,000.

As a result of the fire, four residents were displaced, and one was assisted by the Red Cross. Another resident was evaluated by EMS on scene but did not need to be taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

In total, crews were at the scene for about an hour. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) was assisted by the Green Bay Police Department, Green Bay DPW, Green Bay building inspection, Red Cross, WPS, and Brown County Public Safety Communications.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the GBMFD Fire Marshall’s Office.

No other details were provided.