OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One person has died after a fire in an apartment complex in Oshkosh on Monday.

According to officials, the Oshkosh Fire Department was dispatched at around noon to the 100 block of West 24th Avenue. When they arrived, first responders say there was no smoke or flames showing from outside the building.

Department officials say while there wasn’t anything showing from the outside, there was heavy smoke in the hallway and charring on the outside of one of the apartment doors.

After firefighters gained access to that apartment, they say they found one resident who was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The fire was contained to the unit and no other residents in the complex were affected.

If anyone has information regarding the fire, you are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.

