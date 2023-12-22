GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An employee at an industrial plant was transported to a local hospital after a fire broke out on Friday evening in the City of Green Bay.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to 600 Liberty Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a fire in a conveyor system at an industrial complex.

Upon arrival, crews found the parking lot to have light smoke and were met by company employees stating that the fire was still active.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says that crews stretched attack lines into the facility and quickly extinguished the fire in and around the conveyor system. While checking for extension, crews found the fire had reached a hopper associated with the conveyor system and extinguished all hotspots.

One plant employee suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a nearby hospital. No firefighters suffered any injuries.

Officials believe the fire caused around $10,000 in damages.