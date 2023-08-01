OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are now in custody after being arrested Monday night in relation to a fire at an Oconto County State Park.

In a release from the Oconto Frie and Rescue, firefighters responded at 6:41 p.m. to a reported fire in a field near the museum at Copper Culture State Park.

Once on scene, crews confirmed that a fire was burning in the field southwest of the museum and parking lot just 100 meters west of the trail.

An Oconto Police Officer was attempting to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher until fire crews were able to arrive and put the fire out quickly with their hose.

Officials say that .06 acres of the field were burned and two people in relation to the incident have been taken into custody.

One person was treated for an injury on the scene and later released. No emergency responders were hurt in the incident.

Along with the Oconto Fire Rescue, the Oconto Police Department, DNR Fire, and the City of Oconto Parks and Recreation all assisted with this incident.

No information is available at this time on who or what started the fire.

Local Five will update this story when more details are released.