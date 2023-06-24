APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After a two-hour battle with a fire at an Appleton home, fire crews say the home is a ‘total loss’ and caused roughly $900,000 in damages.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were sent to the 2200 block of East Downs Ridge just after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The initial 911 call reported that the house was fully engulfed in the back of the home. First crews to arrive found heavy fire in the attic, with smoke at the back of the home.

Photo Credit: Adam Paiser, Appleton Fire Department

During the process of putting out the fire, all crews were called out of the home “in anticipation of a roof collapse.”

The release states that crews then fought the fire from outside of the home, with the fire being brought under control within 2 hours.

The Appleton Fire Department was assisted by the Appleton Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, CERT, American Red Cross, Grand Chute Fire Department, and Neenah-Menasha Fire Department.

The fire is currently under investigation and a cause has not been determined, authorities say.

Damage to the building and contents is estimated to be $900,000. The home is considered a total loss.

No other information has been provided.