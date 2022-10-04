APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are trying to find out what caused a fire at the Appleton hydro plant on Monday evening.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, on October 3 around 11:15 p.m., crews were sent to a reported fire off Olde Oneida Street and Edison Avenue. Smoke and fire were reportedly visible.

When crews arrived, a fire was confirmed to be in the building at the hydro plant. The fire was put out and was under control within 30 minutes.

Nobody was reportedly inside and there were no injuries. At this time there was no information on the estimated damage.

Fire investigators are working to find out what caused the fire. No additional information was provided.