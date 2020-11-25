FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fire at Appleton vehicle repair shop causes about $200K in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton fire that caused an estimated $200,000 in damages early Wednesday morning remains under investigation.

The Appleton Fire Department says they were dispatched to a commercial building fire at an oil change/vehicle repair shop in the 2100 block of South Schaefer Street shortly after 2 a.m.

The initial call indicated that there was smoke and flames coming from the building.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed the fire had breached the roof of the building. Crews had to use aerial operations to extinguish the fire, which was quickly brought under control.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Appleton Fire says the investigation is still underway and a cause has yet to be determined.

The fire is estimated to have caused $200,000 in damage to the building and its contents.

