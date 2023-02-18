BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to reports of a kitchen fire on Friday evening at an apartment complex in Bellevue.

The release says the incident began around 10:30 p.m. on February 17 in the 1400 block of Seville Drive.

When crews arrived fire was found in one unit of the apartment, and crews were able to quickly put out the flames in under ten minutes.

The Fire was successfully contained to the kitchen area and to only the affected apartment unit.

Unfortunately, the damage resulted in an estimated cost of $11,000 and left the resident without a home.

No injuries were reported and officials say the cause of the fire was ‘unattended cooking.’