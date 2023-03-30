OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County are investigating a fire at a Best Western on Thursday morning.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, at around 10:56 a.m., crews were sent out to the Best Western Premier Waterfront Hotel at 1 North Main Street for a report of a structure fire.

The first crews on the scene reported high heat and heavy smoke at a south side door to the building. The fire was located in the back stairway and was quickly extinguished.

Hotel staff and the Oshkosh Police Department ensured that all of the guests and staff were safely evacuated. There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. Local 5 News will update this if we get any additional information.