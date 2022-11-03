JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – An arson investigation was launched by the Door County Sheriff’s Office after a fire was started at a Door County supper club on October 23.

According to a release, the incident began around 12:15 p.m. that Sunday when the Jacksonport Fire Department was called to Mr. G’s Supper Club on State Highway 57 for reports of a fire.

Deputies say that they found the rear deck and exterior wall fully engulfed with fire.

Further information obtained by lead deputies prompted an investigation of a residence located near Mr. G’s Supper Club for fire damage.

Deputies say that upon an investigation of the home, fire damage was found on the outside of that residence.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall’s office discovered potential evidence that lead to an arson investigation.

As part of that investigation, Jonathan Polich of Sturgeon Bay was arrested.

The release states that on November 3, Polich was formally charged by the Door County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of Arson to a Dwelling.

Polich is currently being held in the Door County Jail on $250,000 cash bond.

This investigation is still ongoing, and no additional details were provided.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is released.