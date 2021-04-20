Fire at Edgewater Powerplant in Sheboygan extinguished with help of sprinkler system

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Everyone is okay after a fire at the Edgewater Powerplant in the City of Sheboygan.

According to the Sheboygan County Fire Department, the fire happened Tuesday around 10:57 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the powerplant’s dust-collector, but the sprinkler system activated as designed and extinguished most of the fire.

Firefighters were able to go inside the building with a dust collector and put out the rest of the fire and check for hot spots.

The fires is currently under investigation by Edgewater Power Plant personnel.

