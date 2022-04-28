NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – No one was injured after a fire ignited in a processing plant in Menasha on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue (NMFR) at around 3 p.m., crews responded to Essity North America, Inc., located on 190 Third Street, for a report of a fire alarm sounding, with a water flow switch activation.

Upon arrival, crews were directed to an area of the building near the dock doors, where they were met with a ‘significant’ amount of smoke.

Because of the amount of smoke, the call was upgraded to a structure fire response resulting in additional engines being called to the scene.

The crews were eventually able to locate the fire which officials say was found in a processing area of the plant, where the product begins its journey into the paper-making process.

Thanks to sprinklers that had been installed in the building, the fire was contained. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.