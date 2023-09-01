FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two units of a Fond du Lac apartment building are now uninhabitable following a fire on Thursday that originated from improperly discarded smoking materials.

A release from the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue states that crews were sent to the 300 block of Ledgewood Drive around 12:50 p.m. on August 31 after reports of flames being seen from a second-story apartment were called in.

The first crews to arrive found smoke coming from attic vents and flames coming from a second-story porch. An interior attack was executed, and crews were able to knock down flames in the unit and in the attic of the building.

According to the release, the fire had spread ‘rapidly’ into the attic of the building, however, it was quickly contained.

All residents of the building were evacuated but officials say that the apartment where the fire began and the unit below it are uninhabitable due to the incident. All other residents were able to return to their homes.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue investigators were able to determine that the fire began from improperly discarded smoking materials on the second-story porch of the building.

The American Red Cross assisted the residents of the building that was damaged. Assisting agencies included the Fond du Lac Police Department, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a Fond du Lac City Chief Building Inspector, and Alliant Utilities.

No further details have been released.