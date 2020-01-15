Fire at Green Bay paper facility causes estimated $250K in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Tuesday night fire at a paper converting facility in Green Bay caused about $250,000 in damages.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says crews were dispatched just before 10 p.m. to a fire at Sofidel America, located at 2200 Larsen Road.

Upon arrival, crews reportedly found a large portion of the approximately 1,000,000 square foot warehouse charged with smoke.

Once inside, crews found some fire still active on a paper converting machine. That fire was quickly extinguished and crews began ventilation in the warehouse.

Green Bay Metro says crews were on scene for an extended period of time to complete smoke ventilation.

No injuries were reported and officials estimate damages to be about $250,000. The cause of the fire is said to be a malfunction of a paper processing machine.