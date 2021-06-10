Fire at Kaukauna apartment complex caused by coffee can with cigarettes

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at an apartment complex that was caused by a metal coffee can overfilled with used cigarettes.

Acccording to the Kaukauna Fire Department, on June 10 around 3:30 a.m. crews repsonded to a fire at the 200 block of West 12 Street. The second-story balcony of an apartment complex was on fire. The fire was seen by a tenant who was coming home to his apartment.

Crews were able to stop the fire and contain it to just the balcony before it was able to spread to the main apartment building. A bullet saw was used to remove two floor joists of the balcony.

Authorities determined that the fire was started by a metal coffee can that was overfilled with used cigarettes that caught fire.

There were no injuries reported at the time of the fire. The balcony of the apartment had $500 worth of damage, and the rest of the apartment was undamaged.

The Kaukauna Fire Department advised the public to be careful when discarding smoking materials.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.