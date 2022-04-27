FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A local bar in the City of Fond du Lac was seen with smoke coming out of the walls on Wednesday.

The Fond du Lac Fire Department was dispatched to The Press Box Tavern around 7:15 p.m. for reports of smoke.

After arriving, firefighters were able to overhaul the wall at the location of the smoke. According to a release the firefighters also had to overhaul the interior area of that same wall before extinguishing the smoldering fire.

The business was evacuated for one hour before it was determined safe to return to normal operations.

Upon investigation, the Fond du Lac Fire Department determined the fire originated from improper discarding of smoking materials in the front of the building.

Fond du Lac has seen numerous fires in the last couple of weeks due to improper discarding of smoking materials in the last few weeks and officials are asking smokers to discard all smoking materials in an appropriate fire-proof receptacle.