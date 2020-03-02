FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fire at Marian Manor in Oshkosh extinguished quickly

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) A small fire at senior living community Marian Manor was extinguished quickly Monday afternoon.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, crews responded to a possible structure fire at Marian Manor at 2:52 p.m. The first fire crew on the scene reported smoke on the second floor. A small fire found confined to one of the units and it was quickly extinguished.

One of the residents was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters say there were no other injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Snowmobile trail conditions

High School Theater

More High School Theater

Trending Stories