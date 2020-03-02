Fire at Marian Manor in Oshkosh extinguished quickly

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) A small fire at senior living community Marian Manor was extinguished quickly Monday afternoon.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, crews responded to a possible structure fire at Marian Manor at 2:52 p.m. The first fire crew on the scene reported smoke on the second floor. A small fire found confined to one of the units and it was quickly extinguished.

One of the residents was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters say there were no other injuries.