Fire at Marian Manor in Oshkosh extinguished quickly

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) A small fire at senior living community Marian Manor was extinguished quickly Monday afternoon.
According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, crews responded to a possible structure fire at Marian Manor at 2:52 p.m. The first fire crew on the scene reported smoke on the second floor. A small fire found confined to one of the units and it was quickly extinguished.
One of the residents was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Firefighters say there were no other injuries.
