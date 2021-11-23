Fire at Sustana Fiber in De Pere causes estimated $120k in damages

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple fire departments helped put out an early morning fire at Sustana Fiber located in West De Pere.

According to the De Pere Fire/Rescue Department, on Nov. 23 around 4 a.m. crews responded to a reported structure fire at Sustana Fiber on W. Mathew Drive. When crews arrived they found a fire on the roof of an outbuilding.

The building and rooftop reportedly contained the equipment “to off gas a biofuel product containing methane”.

The fire was quickly put out, but it did migrate into the closed-cell roof insulation. This reportedly required an extensive overhaul of the roof area.

Safety crews monitored for methane gas as well as by-products of combustion. Everything was completed around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say that damage to the building and equipment is estimated at $120,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.