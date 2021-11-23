GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Fire at Sustana Fiber in De Pere causes estimated $120k in damages

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple fire departments helped put out an early morning fire at Sustana Fiber located in West De Pere.

According to the De Pere Fire/Rescue Department, on Nov. 23 around 4 a.m. crews responded to a reported structure fire at Sustana Fiber on W. Mathew Drive. When crews arrived they found a fire on the roof of an outbuilding.

The building and rooftop reportedly contained the equipment “to off gas a biofuel product containing methane”.

The fire was quickly put out, but it did migrate into the closed-cell roof insulation. This reportedly required an extensive overhaul of the roof area.

Safety crews monitored for methane gas as well as by-products of combustion. Everything was completed around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say that damage to the building and equipment is estimated at $120,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame, De Pere girls start hoops season with home wins

GB women earn first conference victory, beating Wright State 78-67

Xceptional Athlete: Reedsville's Weston Liebzeit dominates all three phases in state championship

High School Girls Hoops 11/19

Girls Hoops Highlights 11/19

Green Bay Nation: Andy Herman