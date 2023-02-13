FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Improper discarding of smoking materials was the cause of a fire at The Blandine House in Fond du Lac on Monday evening.

According to a release, around 5:45 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue was sent to The Blandine House at 25 North Park Avenue for a report of smoking coming out from the kitchen wall.

Firefighters were able to overhaul the wall at the location of the smoke and also needed to overhaul the exterior area of that same wall. The basement ceiling needed overhauling as well before crews were able to extinguish the smoldering fire.

The home was evacuated for about an hour and a half while crews did their job.

“The cause of the fire is one that is completely preventable,” said officials. “The only safe way to discard smoking materials is in an appropriate fire-proof receptacle.”

No further information was provided.