CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Campbellsport Fire Department responded to a fire at a trailer home that caused the roof to collapse just after midnight on Friday morning.

According to a release, fire crews were dispatched to W3182 White Cedar Lane in the Township of Ashford around 2:30 a.m. Authorities say that when crews arrived, the roof had already collapsed and large amounts of smoke and flames were coming through the roof and windows on the southern half of the home.

Within a few minutes of arriving, the Campbellsport Fire Department had the fire under control and had the scene deemed safe within an hour and a half.

Authorities say that the house was vacant and not currently being used as a residence.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.