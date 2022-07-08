FRIDAY, 7/8/2022, 8:17 p.m.

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Combined Locks has given an update on the warehouse fire that shut down several streets earlier on Friday.

According to a release, around 10:30 a.m., Combined Locks and Buchanan Fire and Rescue were sent to Warehouse Specialists at 100 Prospect Street for a report of a fire.

Officials say the warehouse stores large paper bales for a local paper mill. Firefighters from over 13 different agencies responded and helped work on the fire.

Large smoke still roams the area and the Village of Combined Locks is expecting the smoke to get heavier as the wind subsides overnight. Officials are asking residents to voluntarily evacuate for the next couple of days.

According to the release, residents in the vicinity are reminded to keep their windows and vents closed and the public is asked to stay away from the area to avoid interruption and distraction to the firefighting efforts.

More details will be available at a later time and Local 5 News will update this when that information is released.

Fire at warehouse in Outagamie County shuts down several roads

