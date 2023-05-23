SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A quick response from the Sheboygan Fire Department prevented a fire at a welding facility on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, multiple reports came in around 1:00 p.m. about an active fire in the welding area of a commercial building located in the 1800 block of Oakland Avenue in the City of Sheboygan.

The first fire department that arrived on the scene found heavy smoke and fire coming from a dust collector unit. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent any damage to other parts of the building.

Firefighters remained on the scene to ventilate the building and assisted with salvaging operations. It is estimated that the fire cost around $15-20,000 and was caused by a hot ember from welding.