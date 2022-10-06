MCFARLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Patrons of a Wisconsin supper club had to stop what they were doing and quickly evacuate after a report of a fire.

The McFarland Fire and Rescue gave thanks for the understanding of everyone in the building as crews tried to extinguish flames at the Maple Tree Supper Club Wednesday night.

The restaurant is located at 6010 US Highway 51 in McFarland, Wisconsin. The supper club’s website shows it has been family owned and operated since 1985.

Officials said the fire caused the closure of Highway 51 for an estimated two hours as teams dealt with the flames.

The department gave thanks to several law enforcement agencies and first responders for their help in extinguishing everything quickly.

The cause of the flames and the number of those injured are unknown at this time.