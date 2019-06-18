Local News

UPDATE: Two Pembine teens taken into custody in relation to fire

UPDATE 6/17/2019 3:22 p.m.

Two Pembine area male juveniles, a 14-year old and a 16-year-old, have been taken into custody in relation to the incident. 

The fire remains under investigation.

Fire breaks out at Pembine railroad depot

PEMBINE, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Pembine railroad depot is believed to be a total loss after a fire broke out late Monday morning.

The building caught fire just before 11 a.m. Firefighters from the Beecher-Dunbar-Pembine Fire Department arrived, and found the building engulfed in flames. Crews closed a portion of Highway 141 as they battled the blaze. The fire was put out, but officials say the building is believed to be a total loss.

Officials tell Local 5 they do not believe anyone was inside at the time of the fire. The cause is still unknown. The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

A witness told Local 5 the depot has been there since 1914.

 

 

