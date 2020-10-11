FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fire breaks out at Phil’s Pumping company in Chilton

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Chilton Fire Department reported a fire that broke out at Phil’s Pumping company in Chilton on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chilton Fire Department, at around 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a barn fire at Phil’s Pumping company.

Upon arrival, crews say the main barn used to store parts for their operation was fully engulfed in flames.

Courtesy of Chilton Fire Department

Officials add one of the multiple buildings in close proximity to the main building also caught on fire, but the building and its contents were able to be salvaged.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Firefighters say this is the second major fire in the area within the last three weeks.

Responding agencies included Chilton, Brillion, Hilbert, Forest Junction, Stockbridge, Harrison, New Holstein, St Ann, Town of Calumet, Hollandtown, Valders, Collins, Reedsville, Kiel, St Naz, Buchanan, Hilbert Potter 1st Responders, Gold Cross, and Calumet County Sherrif’s Department.

