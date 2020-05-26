1  of  2
Fire breaks out in Sheboygan home

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A residential fire in the Town of Lyndon occurred on Monday night.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:30 p.m., deputies received a call from the homeowner stating there was an electrical fire in the basement their home.

When deputies arrived at the scene located on W5000 block County Road F, they saw smoke coming from the basement.

There were no reported injuries during the incident and the damages left by the fire remain unknown.

Other responding agencies included Waldo Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Dept., Cascade Fire Dept., Beechwood Fire Dept., Adell Fire Dept., Oostburg Fire Dept., Cascade 1st Responder’s, Random Lake Fire Dept. and the Plymouth Fire Dept. as well as the Plymouth FD Ambulance.

Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

