SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, multiple fire departments responded to reports of a fire at an apartment complex in Sheboygan which officials say caused an estimated $400,000 in damages.

A release from the Town of Sheboygan Fire Department states that firefighters were sent to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Oakdale Court around 12:50 p.m. on November 29.

Crews arrived within four minutes and found a fully involved porch fire on the second floor of the complex with smoke showing from the entire roofline.

Crews worked to put out the fire from the outside of the building while other crews worked to get inside the building. Firefighters then worked to put out the fire which was both inside the apartment and in the attic space of the building.

Authorities say the apartment was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and other residents were evacuated. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents.

It was noted that the cause of the fire was due to “improperly discarded smoking materials.”

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. However, damage to the apartment complex is estimated at $400,000.

Other agencies that responded and assisted included:

Cleveland Fire Department

Haven Fire Department

Howards Grove Fire Department

Kohler Fire Department

Orange Cross Ambulance

Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center

Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Unit

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department

City of Sheboygan Fire Department

City of Sheboygan Police Department

Town of Sheboygan Public Works

The Town of Sheboygan Fire Department would like to ask residents to take extra precautions when discarding any smoking material in or around their homes. Also, ensure all materials are fully extinguished before discarding them. It’s always best to use water or sand as a source to extinguish any smoking materials. Be extra cautious on windy days, as embers can travel long distances and ignite fires far from where they were discarded. Town of Sheboygan Fire Department

No other details were provided.