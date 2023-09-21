NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A structure fire in Neenah on Friday night caused an estimated $75,000 worth of damage to a local commercial building.

According to a release from the Neena-Menasha Fire Rescue, crews responded at 6:02 p.m. on September 15 to 2240 Harrison Street for reports of visible smoke and flames inside a commercial building.

Firefighters say they responded to the scene of a large warehouse/manufacturing facility but no signs of the smoke and fire were seen from the exterior of the building.

Officials say the size of the building made the fire difficult to locate and it took crews several minutes to find that the fire was on the top layer of palletized boxes of resin materials.

In order to extinguish the fire, pallets of the resin material had to be moved out of the warehouse which officials say was “very labor intensive” and “time-consuming.”

Firefighters say that the building had a sprinkler system that did activate and was able to contain the fire.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported but the fire did result in about $75,000 worth of damage.

No other details on this incident are available at this time and the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescuse says the cause of the fire is under investigation.