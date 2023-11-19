FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a multi-family home on East 2nd Street in Fond du Lac on Sunday has reportedly caused extensive damage.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, crews were sent to the 100 block of East Second Street on November 19 for reports of a house on fire.

Crews first to arrive found heavy fire conditions showing from the back of a multi-family home. Officials say the fire was quickly put out but not before it caused extensive damage to the rear of the home.

The release notes that the home was occupied at the time of the fire, however, all residents were able to evacuate safely. The Red Cross was contacted by the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue to assist with the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no additional details are being provided at this time.